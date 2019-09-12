Arqma Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Arqma has a total market cap of $40,781.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,347.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.01741279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.02904695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00673677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00707135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00060782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00431333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009068 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 7,435,335 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,792 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

