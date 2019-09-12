Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 1,431,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,726. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $723.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

