ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.16. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 19,632 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

