Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,867,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,560 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $572,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
