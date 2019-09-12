Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,867,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,560 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $572,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 286,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,481. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.27 and a quick ratio of 11.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

