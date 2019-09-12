Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.22. Approach Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 176,620 shares changing hands.

AREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.23.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Approach Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Approach Resources by 45.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Approach Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

