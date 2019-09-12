Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 220,952 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,717,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after buying an additional 644,706 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after buying an additional 627,763 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 554,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,915. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.