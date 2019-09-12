Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.82.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,403,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,909,023. The stock has a market cap of $967.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

