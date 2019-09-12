Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells $2,437,065.57 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 50,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $2,437,065.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,211.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Charles Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $1,956,480.00.

Shares of APPN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,990. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Appian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

