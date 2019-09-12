Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. 312,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.