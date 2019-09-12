Analysts Set resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Price Target at $25.50

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TORC. Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on resTORbio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $360.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.30.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TORC. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth $44,052,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the first quarter valued at $29,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in resTORbio by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,868,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 728,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 72.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

