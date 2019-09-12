Analysts Set Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target at $6.13

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 66,920 shares of company stock worth $166,435 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51.
Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Livexlive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.