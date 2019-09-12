Analysts Set $60.00 Price Target for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Great Southern Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.08. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $241,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

