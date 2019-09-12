Analysts Expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 million and a PE ratio of 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

