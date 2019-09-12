Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $92.36. 574,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

