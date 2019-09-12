Analysts Expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Antares Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

ATRS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 902,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,463. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $567.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

