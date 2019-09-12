Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.46. 245,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,505. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.