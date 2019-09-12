Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $153,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after acquiring an additional 346,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,636,000 after acquiring an additional 533,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,688,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

ADI traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 168,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,855. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,098,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

