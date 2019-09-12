Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.45, approximately 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 98,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.