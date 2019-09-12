American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Up 5.1%

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.41, 963,173 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 646,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
