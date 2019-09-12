American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Up 5.1%

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.41, 963,173 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 646,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 525,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,096,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 7,779.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

