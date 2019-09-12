American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

American Express stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

