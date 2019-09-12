American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,462,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,282,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

