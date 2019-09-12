American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 738.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT remained flat at $$46.81 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 470,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.