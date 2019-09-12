Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $20.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,843.55. 2,655,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,309. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,820.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,836.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

