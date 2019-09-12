Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $14.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,234.25. 1,560,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,201. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.