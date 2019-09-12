Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Almost Never Films Inc (OTCMKTS:HLWD)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82, 4,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Almost Never Films Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

