AllSafe 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,260.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $127,757.00 and approximately $2,260.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,520,867 coins and its circulating supply is 7,863,918 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

