Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Trading Up 6%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 995,505 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 656% from the average daily volume of 131,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimera Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.