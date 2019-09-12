Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.78

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.78 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 479275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

