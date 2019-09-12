Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 82,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 352,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,369,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

