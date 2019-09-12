AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Up 5.6%

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.96, 358,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 458,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 165,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.