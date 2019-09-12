Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE AGI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 2,075,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.26. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.