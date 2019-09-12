Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKCA. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKCA traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 164,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.58. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 65.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.