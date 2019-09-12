Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.81.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,539. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

