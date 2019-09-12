AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Down 29.7% in August

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,172,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 41,476,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 170.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AK Steel during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AK Steel by 59.7% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AK Steel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter worth $121,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,517. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.08.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

