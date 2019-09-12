Airbloc Price Tops $0.0091 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $75,556.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CPDAX, Bilaxy and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

