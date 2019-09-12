Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 1,474,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 276,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vojo Vukovic bought 75,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Gregory bought 45,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,066 shares of company stock valued at $96,768 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 649.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,040,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

