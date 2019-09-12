Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.24

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.24 and traded as high as $79.04. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 685,290 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$704.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$646.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.26, for a total transaction of C$252,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at C$121,502.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$930,316.51. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $8,637,442.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.