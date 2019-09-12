Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Reduced by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,096 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 153.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.84.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,874. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $147.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

