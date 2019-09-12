AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 4,350 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,435.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AdvanSix stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 3,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,799. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $721.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.