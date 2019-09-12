AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 4,350 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,435.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AdvanSix by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 3,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,799. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $721.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

