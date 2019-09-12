Advanced Technology Coin Price Down 0.9% This Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $97,622.00 and $296.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006093 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,054,784 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

