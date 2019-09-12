Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.62. 99,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,272. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.84 and its 200 day moving average is $281.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.