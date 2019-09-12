Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.64 ($21.67).

Shares of ADL traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.44 ($13.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €10.60 ($12.33) and a one year high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81.

About Adler Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

