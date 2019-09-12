Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.64 ($21.67).

Shares of ADL traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.44 ($13.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €10.60 ($12.33) and a one year high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

