Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.08, 263,099 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 444,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a market cap of $168.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

