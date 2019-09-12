AceD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $289.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a market capitalization of $19,916.00 and $289.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

AXE (AXE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012708 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.