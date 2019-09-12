Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $246.44

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and traded as high as $248.80. Acacia Mining shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 1,023,114 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Acacia Mining from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.99 ($2.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.62. The stock has a market cap of $992.41 million and a PE ratio of 484.00.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

