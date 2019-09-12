Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Holdings Trimmed by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned 0.27% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 550,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,417. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

