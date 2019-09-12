A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,821. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

