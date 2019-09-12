8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,619 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.01% of 8X8 worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.6% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 147,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

8X8 stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $73,409.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

