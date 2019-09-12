$76.54 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will report sales of $76.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.06 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $95.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year sales of $274.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.07 million to $286.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $333.83 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $348.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GCAP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 220,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 201,686 shares in the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP increased its stake in Gain Capital by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP now owns 186,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 112,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 125,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

