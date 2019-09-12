7,316 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Bought by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,323. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

